Senseonics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 9, 2023 5:04 pm
GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 3 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period.

Senseonics expects full-year revenue in the range of $20 million to...

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

