On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Shake Shack, Western Digital rise; Oneok, H&R Block fall

The Associated Press
May 15, 2023 4:19 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Oneok Inc., down $ to $5.77 to $57.95.

The natural gas company is buying Magellan Midstream Partners.

Newmont Corp., up $1.15 to $47.09.

        Insight by LaunchDarkly: Learn...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Oneok Inc., down $ to $5.77 to $57.95.

The natural gas company is buying Magellan Midstream Partners.

Newmont Corp., up $1.15 to $47.09.

        Insight by LaunchDarkly: Learn how the Coast Guard, NSF and USAID are not only improving their enterprise environments but doing so in ways that best support their workforces in delivering services while also keeping federal data secure.

The gold mining company is buying Australia’s Newcrest Mining.

Western Digital Corp., up $3.72 to $36.75.

The maker of computer hard drives is reportedly in talks about a potential deal with Kioxia Holdings.

Shake Shack Inc., up $5.09 to $70.30.

The burger chain is reportedly heading for a proxy fight with investor Engaged Capital.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., up $36.99 to $157.19.

The drugmaker gave investors an encouraging update on a potential treatment for a genetic disorder.

Monday.com Ltd., up $21.70 to $152.80.

        Read more: Business News

The project management software developer beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

H&R Block Inc., down 91 cents to $31.13.

The U.S. is reportedly considering developing a free tax preparation program.

TPG Inc., up 60 cents to $27.79.

The asset management firm is buying Angelo Gordon for about $2.7 billion in cash and stock.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|21 GEOINT 2023 Symposium
5|21 Annual Scientific Meeting of the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories