Sinclair: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 3, 2023 7:41 am
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported net income of $185 million in its first quarter.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $2.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.71 per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $773 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Sinclair said it expects revenue...

For the current quarter ending in June, Sinclair said it expects revenue in the range of $757 million to $773 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBGI

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
