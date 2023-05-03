Sinclair: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported net income of $185 million in its first quarter. The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $2.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.71 per share. The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $773 million in the period. For the current quarter ending in June, Sinclair said it expects revenue... READ MORE

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported net income of $185 million in its first quarter.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $2.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.71 per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $773 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Sinclair said it expects revenue in the range of $757 million to $773 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBGI

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.