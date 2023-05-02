On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
T. Rowe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 2, 2023 7:22 am
BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $421.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $1.83. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.69 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROW

