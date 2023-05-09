On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tempur Sealy, Boeing rise; Skyworks, PayPal fall

The Associated Press
May 9, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Boeing Co., up $4.62 to $201.88.

Ryanair placed an order for up to 300 of the airplane maker’s 737 Max models.

PayPal Holdings Inc., down $9.61 to $65.91.

PayPal Holdings Inc., down $9.61 to $65.91.

The digital payments company warned investors about slower margin expansion in 2023.

Skyworks Solutions Inc., down $5.42 to $99.82.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak profit forecast.

McKesson Corp., up $20.16 to $388.72.

The prescription drug distributor beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., down $6.83 to $90.31.

The ingredients producer for food and cosmetics gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Tempur Sealy International Inc., up 13 cents to $37.75.

The bedding provider is buying Mattress Firm for about $4 billion in cash and shares.

Lucid Group Inc., down 43 cents to $7.28.

The electric vehicle maker reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.

Trex Co., up $4.59 to $60.89.

The maker of fencing and decking products reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue.

