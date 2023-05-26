On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Tessco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 26, 2023 4:14 pm
< a min read
      

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Tessco Technologies Inc. (TESS) on Friday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $104.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.3 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $452.1...

READ MORE

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Tessco Technologies Inc. (TESS) on Friday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $104.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.3 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $452.1 million.

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TESS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TESS

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|1 Maryland Digital Government Summit
6|1 2023 Government Customer Experience...
6|1 Data Sovereignty and Secure...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories