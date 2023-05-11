Theriva Biologics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
May 11, 2023 8:15 am
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Theriva Biologics, Inc. (TOVX) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its first quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOVX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOVX

