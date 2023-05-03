United Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $240.9 million. The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $4.86 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.35 per share. The drugmaker posted revenue of $506.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street... READ MORE

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $240.9 million.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $4.86 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.35 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $506.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $514.4 million.

