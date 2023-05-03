On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

United Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 3, 2023 6:05 am
< a min read
      

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $240.9 million.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $4.86 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.35 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $506.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street...

READ MORE

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $240.9 million.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $4.86 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.35 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $506.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $514.4 million.

        Insight by Tenable: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guests Brian Hermann from the Defense Information Systems Agency and Christopher Day from Tenable will explore zero trust progress and strategy at DISA.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTHR

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|9 Shaw AFB Tech Expo
5|9 Think 2023
5|9 App in a Day - MAQ Software
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories