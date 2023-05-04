On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Walker & Dunlop: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 4, 2023 6:15 am
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Thursday reported profit of $26.7 million in its first quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.17 per share.

The provider of commercial real estate financial services posted revenue of $238.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WD

Top Stories