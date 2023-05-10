On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Xometry: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 10, 2023 7:31 am
NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its first quarter.

The North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $105.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by...

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $105.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $100.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XMTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XMTR

