On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Zookeeper found dead in animal enclosure in Slovakia

The Associated Press
May 16, 2023 1:05 pm
< a min read
      

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Authorities in Slovakia launched an investigation after a zookeeper was found dead in an animal enclosure, officials said Tuesday.

Police said an autopsy was being performed to determine the cause of the death and declined to provide further details, citing an ongoing investigation.

Slovak TV channel Markiza said the owner of the small zoo in the town of Kysucke Nove Mesto was attacked by a lion while feeding the animal....

READ MORE

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Authorities in Slovakia launched an investigation after a zookeeper was found dead in an animal enclosure, officials said Tuesday.

Police said an autopsy was being performed to determine the cause of the death and declined to provide further details, citing an ongoing investigation.

Slovak TV channel Markiza said the owner of the small zoo in the town of Kysucke Nove Mesto was attacked by a lion while feeding the animal. The broadcaster said the man’s relatives confirmed the information.

Local media in Slovakia said the zoo bred lions, tigers, goats, sheep, llamas, camels, donkeys, monkeys and other animals.

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|22 Alteryx Inspire 2023
5|22 Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo
5|22 Gartner Application Innovation &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories