On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

1 worker dies in an explosion at an Illinois ammunition factory

The Associated Press
June 23, 2023 8:19 am
< a min read
      

EAST ALTON, Ill. (AP) — An explosion at an Illinois ammunition factory killed one employee, authorities said.

“We were driving through there and heard a big boom, pushed the van a little bit,” said Dustin Courtouise, who lives in East Alton, the site of Winchester ammunition.

The factory, which is owned by Olin Corp., is about 20 miles (32.1 kilometers) north of St. Louis on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River.

“There was a...

READ MORE

EAST ALTON, Ill. (AP) — An explosion at an Illinois ammunition factory killed one employee, authorities said.

“We were driving through there and heard a big boom, pushed the van a little bit,” said Dustin Courtouise, who lives in East Alton, the site of Winchester ammunition.

The factory, which is owned by Olin Corp., is about 20 miles (32.1 kilometers) north of St. Louis on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River.

“There was a loud explosion heard throughout the town,” East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton said.

        Insight by Verizon: Data center optimization efforts paved the way for cloud adoption and hybrid evolution across government. Pick up insights and lessons learned from cloud leaders at DHS, GSA, NOAA and SEC in our new Executive Briefing.

TV stations reported that the explosion Thursday involved a truck. Winchester said it would fully investigate the “tragedy.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s family and coworkers,” the company said in a statement.

Winchester’s manufacturing operations are located in East Alton and Oxford, Mississippi. It makes ammunition for various markets, including the U.S. military.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|29 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
6|29 Tuning Technical Capabilities to Meet...
6|29 From the Front Lines to Leadership: How...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories