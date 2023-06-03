On Air: What's Working in Washington
3 residents of partially collapsed Iowa building still unaccounted for, police say

SCOTT McFETRIDGE and HANNAH FINGERHUT
June 1, 2023 11:25 am
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three residents of an Iowa apartment building that partially collapsed on Sunday are still unaccounted for, Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel said Thursday.

Earlier this week, authorities said five people were missing, but Bladel said during a Thursday morning media briefing that two of them have since been contacted and are safe. One moved out a month ago and was found in Texas, and the other was found locally....

