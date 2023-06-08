On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Argan: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

June 8, 2023
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $103.7 million in the period.

Argan shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $44.35, a climb of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGX

Top Stories