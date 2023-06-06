Ciena: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $57.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share. ... ... READ MORE

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $57.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The developer of high-speed networking technology posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIEN

