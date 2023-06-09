Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $1.12 to $70.17 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $1.17 to $74.79 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents $2.59 a gallon. July heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.36 a gallon. July natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.25 per 1,000 cubic feet. Gold for August delivery fell $1.40 to $1,977.20 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 6 cents... READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $1.12 to $70.17 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $1.17 to $74.79 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents $2.59 a gallon. July heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.36 a gallon. July natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $1.40 to $1,977.20 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 6 cents to $24.41 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $3.79 a pound.

The dollar rose to 139.41 Japanese yen from 138.95 yen. The euro fell to $1.0749 from $1.0779.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.