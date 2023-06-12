On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
June 12, 2023 3:10 pm
Gold for August delivery fell $7.50 to $1,969.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 35 cents...

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $3.05 to $67.12 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $2.95 to $71.84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 11 cents $2.48 a gallon. July heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.31 a gallon. July natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $7.50 to $1,969.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 35 cents to $24.06 an ounce and July copper fell 4 cents to $3.75 a pound.

The dollar rose to 139.62 Japanese yen from 139.41 yen. The euro rose to $1.0756 from $1.0749.

