Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
June 14, 2023 3:11 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $1.15 to $68.27 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $1.09 to $73.20 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 1 cent $2.55 a gallon. July heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.36 a gallon. July natural gas was unchanged at $2.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $10.30 to $1,968.90 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 29 cents to...

Gold for August delivery rose $10.30 to $1,968.90 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 29 cents to $24.11 an ounce and July copper rose 4 cents to $3.87 a pound.

The dollar fell to 139.72 Japanese yen from 140.29 yen. The euro rose to $1.0834 from $1.0790.

