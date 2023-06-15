On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
June 15, 2023 3:11 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2.35 to $70.62 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $2.47 to $75.67 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 9 cents $2.64 a gallon. July heating oil rose 12 cents to $2.48 a gallon. July natural gas rose 19 cents to $2.53 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $1.80 to $1,970.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 16 cents...

Gold for August delivery rose $1.80 to $1,970.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 16 cents to $23.95 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $3.90 a pound.

The dollar rose to 140.33 Japanese yen from 139.72 yen. The euro rose to $1.0951 from $1.0834.

