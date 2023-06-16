On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
June 16, 2023 3:17 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.16 to $71.78 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 94 cents to $76.61 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 4 cents $2.68 a gallon. July heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.55 a gallon. July natural gas rose 10 cents to $2.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose 50 cents to $1,971.20 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.16 to $71.78 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 94 cents to $76.61 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 4 cents $2.68 a gallon. July heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.55 a gallon. July natural gas rose 10 cents to $2.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose 50 cents to $1,971.20 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 18 cents to $24.13 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $3.89 a pound.

The dollar rose to 141.80 Japanese yen from 140.33 yen. The euro fell to $1.0943 from $1.0951.

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|22 Corporate Gray Virtual...
6|22 Network Monitoring & Analytics for...
6|22 AWS Immersion Day: Brought to you by...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories