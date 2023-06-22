On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
June 22, 2023 3:08 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $3.02 to $69.51 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $2.98 to $74.14 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 7 cents $2.55 a gallon. July heating oil fell 9 cents to $2.47 a gallon. July natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $21.20 to $1,923.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 34 cents...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $3.02 to $69.51 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $2.98 to $74.14 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 7 cents $2.55 a gallon. July heating oil fell 9 cents to $2.47 a gallon. July natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $21.20 to $1,923.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 34 cents to $22.47 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $3.89 a pound.

The dollar rose to 143.07 Japanese yen from 141.80 yen. The euro fell to $1.0959 from $1.0984.

        Insight by Verizon: Data center optimization efforts paved the way for cloud adoption and hybrid evolution across government. Pick up insights and lessons learned from cloud leaders at DHS, GSA, NOAA and SEC in our new Executive Briefing.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|28 Hurlburt Field Tech Expo
6|28 2023 June Space Coast Networking Event
6|28 Building the Digital Experience: The...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories