Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
June 27, 2023 3:10 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.67 to $67.70 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $1.92 to $72.26 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents $2.52 a gallon. July heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.40 a gallon. July natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $10 to $1,923.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 13 cents to $22.96 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $3.79 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.05 Japanese yen from 143.45 yen. The euro rose to $1.0961 from $1.0915.

