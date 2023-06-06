On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Cracker Barrel, Joann fall; Thor Industries, HealthEquity rise

The Associated Press
June 6, 2023 4:15 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

GitLab Inc., up $11.04 to $46.44.

The software development platform gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast update.

HealthEquity Inc., up $6.83 to $65.67.

The provider of services for managing health care accounts raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Nevro Inc., down $4.04 to $23.48.

The medical device developer trimmed its revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Joann Inc., down 47 cents to $1.14.

The owner of Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., down $4.43 to $92.87.

The restaurant chain’s fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd., up $4.59 to $20.98.

The owner of DKNY and other clothing brands raised its profit forecast for the year.

ABM Industries Inc., up $3.21 to $48.51.

The provider of cleaning and other maintenance services beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Thor Industries Inc., up $13.99 to $93.15.

The recreational vehicle maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

