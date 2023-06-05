On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Epam, C.H. Robinson fall; Palo Alto Networks, Circor rise

The Associated Press
June 5, 2023 4:16 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

3M Co., down $4.55 to $97.98.

The maker of office supplies, adhesives and medical products is reportedly close to settling a water pollution lawsuit in Florida.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $9.55 to $226.79.

The security software maker is replacing Dish Network in the S&P 500.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., down $6.27 to $91.40.

The trucking company is reportedly naming a Ford executive as its next CEO.

Circor International Inc., up $16.17 to $47.84.

Investment firm KKR is buying the maker of valves and other engineered products.

Amedisys Inc., up $12.27 to $91.74.

Optum is offering to buy the home health care and hospice services provider.

ImmunoGen Inc., up $1 to $15.37.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a potential ovarian cancer treatment.

Science Applications International Corp., up $1.20 to $102.65.

The information technology company raised its profit forecast for the year.

Epam Systems Inc., down $56.41 to $203.24

The information technology services provider cut its profit forecast for the year.

Top Stories