On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Ex-Goldman Sachs investment banker convicted of insider trading charges

The Associated Press
June 21, 2023 6:38 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Goldman Sachs investment banker was convicted of insider trading charges Wednesday after a weeklong trial.

Brijesh Goel, 38, of Manhattan, was convicted in Manhattan federal court of securities fraud, conspiracy and obstruction of justice by a jury that deliberated less than a day before concluding he had shared secrets about likely merger-and-acquisition transactions that Goldman Sachs was considering financing.

Sentencing was set for Oct. 19.

Prosecutors said Goel worked...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Goldman Sachs investment banker was convicted of insider trading charges Wednesday after a weeklong trial.

Brijesh Goel, 38, of Manhattan, was convicted in Manhattan federal court of securities fraud, conspiracy and obstruction of justice by a jury that deliberated less than a day before concluding he had shared secrets about likely merger-and-acquisition transactions that Goldman Sachs was considering financing.

Sentencing was set for Oct. 19.

Prosecutors said Goel worked in Manhattan at the investment bank when he shared information about potential merger and acquisition deals with a friend who worked at another investment bank in Manhattan.

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

Goel and the friend agreed to split profits from their illegal trading, which amounted to about $280,000, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Goel obstructed justice by deleting electronic communications regarding the insider trading scheme as a grand jury and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigated.

Adam Ford, an attorney for Goel, declined comment.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|27 Cross Domain Technical Forum
6|27 The Journey To Unified Observability
6|27 How to Stand Out at Work
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories