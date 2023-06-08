On Air: Panel Discussions
Business News

GameStop, Oxford Industries fall; Greif, Graham rise, Thursday, 6/8/2023

The Associated Press
June 8, 2023 12:12 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial prices changes on Wall Street Thursday:

GameStop Corp. (GME), down $4.74 to $21.37.

The video game retailer fired CEO Matt Furlong and named Ryan Cohen executive chairman.

Greif Inc. (GEF), up $5.45 to $69.67,

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial prices changes on Wall Street Thursday:

GameStop Corp. (GME), down $4.74 to $21.37.

The video game retailer fired CEO Matt Furlong and named Ryan Cohen executive chairman.

Greif Inc. (GEF), up $5.45 to $69.67,

The industrial packaging company reported strong fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK), down 15 cents to $3.

The home decor retailer’s first-quarter loss was bigger than analysts expected.

Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM), down $10.19 to $97.02.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines trimmed its profit forecast.

Semtech Corp. (SMTC), up 96 cents to $23.40.

The chipmaker reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG), down $6.96 to $62.56.

The jewelry company cut its profit forecast for the year.

Graham Corp. (GHM), up $1.37 to $13.07.

The maker of vacuum and heat-transfer equipment beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT), up 42 cents to $17.46.

The home furnishings company reported strong first-quarter earnings.

