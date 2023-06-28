On Air: Panel Discussions
General Mills, Nvidia fall; AeroVironment, CIRCOR rise, Wednesday, 6/28/2023

The Associated Press
June 28, 2023 12:09 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN), down $12.77 to $703.32.

The Food and Drug Administration rejected the company’s application for a higher-dose version of the eye disease treatment Eylea.

IHS Holding Limited (IHS), down 1 cent to $9.57.

The telecommunications infrastructure company is being targeted by investment firm Blackwells Capital.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) up, $3.05 to $93.37.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts gave investors a strong profit forecast.

General Mills Inc. (GIS), down $3.64 to $77.26.

The maker of Cheerios and other food brands reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter revenue.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), down $3.12 to $415.65.

The U.S. is reportedly considering new export restrictions on artificial intelligence computer chips to China.

Circor International Inc. (CIR), up $2.15 to $53.64.

Arcline’s bid for the valve maker reportedly tops a rival bid from KKR.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), down $1.33 to $39.08.

The copper miner slipped along with prices for the base metal.

UniFirst Corp. (UNF), down $9.06 to $158.

The uniform supplier’s fiscal third-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

