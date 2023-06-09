On Air:
General Motors, Braze rise; Vail Resorts, Argan fall, Friday, 6/9/2023

The Associated Press
June 9, 2023 12:11 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial prices changes on Wall Street Friday:

General Motors Co. (GM), up 85 cents to $36.70.

The automaker’s electric vehicles will be able to use much of Tesla’s extensive charging network beginning early next year.

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN), down $16.16 to $241.88.

The ski resort operator’s fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Braze Inc. (BRZE), up $7.26 to $41.20.

The cloud-based software company reported encouraging financial results.

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA), up 4 cents to $13.87.

The wine company reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL), down $1.66 to $9.66.

The communications company reported a bigger fiscal third-quarter loss than analysts’ expected.

Argan Inc. (AGX), down $6.07 to $38.17.

The builder of energy plants reported weak fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Dish Network Corp. (DISH), down 71 cents $6.72.

The satellite television provider is reportedly seeking to sell assets to raise money.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX), up $10.55 to $419.92.

The streaming entertainment company reportedly notched subscriber gains after cracking down on password sharing.

