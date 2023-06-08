On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
GM CEO Mary Barra to discuss EV charging with Tesla CEO Elon Musk

June 8, 2023
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are scheduled to discuss the future of electric vehicle charging on Twitter Spaces on Thursday afternoon.

It wasn’t clear exactly what Barra and Musk plan to announce. But their discussion comes days after Ford CEO Jim Farley joined Musk to announce that Ford’s electric vehicles would gain access to much of Tesla’s EV-charging network, the largest in the nation.

Farley also said Ford would switch to Tesla’s charging network connector rather than to a different one that is used by the rest of the industry.

