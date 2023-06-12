On Air: Amtower Off Center with Mark Amtower
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

GM to invest $632 million at Fort Wayne assembly plant to prepare for new generation of pickups

The Associated Press
June 12, 2023 11:55 am
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it will spend $632 million to update its Fort Wayne, Indiana, assembly plant so it can make the next generation of full-size pickup trucks with internal combustion engines.

The investment in new conveyors and equipment in the body shop and assembly areas won’t create any new jobs. But GM said on Monday it will keep jobs for about 4,000 people who work at the plant.

Construction will start in...

READ MORE

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it will spend $632 million to update its Fort Wayne, Indiana, assembly plant so it can make the next generation of full-size pickup trucks with internal combustion engines.

The investment in new conveyors and equipment in the body shop and assembly areas won’t create any new jobs. But GM said on Monday it will keep jobs for about 4,000 people who work at the plant.

Construction will start in 2024 at the plant, which now builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 light-duty pickup trucks.

GM wouldn’t say when the next generation of trucks will go on sale.

        Insight by ExtraHop: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Kurt DelBene from the Department of Veterans Affairs will dive into zero trust and the future of training and automation at the VA. In addition, Tom Roeh from ExtraHop will provide an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News