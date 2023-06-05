Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org. For access... READ MORE

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR–ELECTION RULES

RALEIGH, N.C.— Now lacking the seats to easily block veto overrides, North Carolina Democratic lawmakers said Monday a new Republican bill that attempts to advance several election and ballot rules that Gov. Roy Cooper previously blocked and new proposals would harm democracy and cede to unfounded voter fraud allegations. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 3 p.m.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

XGR-SOUTH CAROLINA-BUDGET

After weeks of quiet, behind-the-scenes negotiations, the six South Carolina lawmakers working on a budget compromise between the House and Senate meet Monday afternoon. They have until the end of the month to resolve what appears to be less than a $100 million difference between the chambers in the $13 billion spending plan. By Jeffrey Collins. UPCOMING: 450 words by 6 p.m.

____

VIRGINIA

PLANE CRASH JET SCRAMBLE

A federal investigator says it will take days to gather highly fragmented debris from a small plane that flew over the nation’s capital and crashed in Virginia, killing four people. The Federal Aviation Administration has said in a brief update Monday that the pilot and three passengers that the plane was “destroyed” in the crash. The identities of the four people weren’t immediately released. A NTSB investigator told reporters Monday that it will take at least three to four days for investigators to reach the remote crash scene more than two miles north of Montebello, Virginia. SENT: 800 words, photo, video, audio.

RAILROAD CONTRACT TALKS

OMAHA, Neb. — Norfolk Southern became the first major freight railroad with deals to provide sick time to all of its workers Monday, but the other railroads are making progress with nearly 60% of all rail workers securing this basic benefit. All of the major freight railroads have said they’re committed to resolving this key issue that nearly led to a strike last year. But most of those railroads are still negotiating with a number of their unions. Last fall, the railroads refused to add paid sick time to the deal they had already been negotiating for several years but they relented this year after intense pressure from the public and key lawmakers. By Business Writer Josh Funk. SENT: 520 words, photos.

____

SPORTS

CAR–NASCAR-IN THE PITS

LE MANS, France — Roger Penske won his record 19th Indianapolis 500 on a Sunday, then watched his NASCAR team win the Coca-Cola 600 on Monday to give him a never-before-accomplished Memorial Day weekend sweep. Three days later he oversaw the opening of Detroit’s first downtown street course in 32 years, and now on Tuesday, Penske will lead the Americans return to Le Mans. He’s 86 years old, working at the same pace he did as a young businessman, still seeking all the racing accomplishments he can garner. Next up is the 24 Hours of Le Mans. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 1000 words, photos.

____

____

VIDEO

No survivors found after plane that flew over DC crashes in Virginia

Blinken lays out work Israel-Palestinian need to do

NYC, houses of worship partner to house migrants

____

AUDIO

US Navy says Iran Revolutionary Guard fast-attack boats ‘harassed’ ship in Strait of Hormuz

Hormone patches or creams for menopause symptoms may have lower blood pressure risk than pills

Sharing the sentence: Separation takes toll on incarcerated moms and their kids

No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia

____

U.S. STORIES

PLANE CRASH-JET SCRAMBLE — A federal investigator says it will take days to gather highly fragmented debris from a small plane that flew over the nation’s capital and crashed in Virginia, killing four people. The Federal Aviation Administration has said in a brief update Monday that the pilot and three passengers that the plane was “destroyed” in the crash. The identities of the four people weren’t immediately released. A NTSB investigator told reporters Monday that it will take at least three to four days for investigators to reach the remote crash scene more than two miles north of Montebello, Virginia. SENT: 780 words, photos, video, audio.

REUNIFICATION RIDE — Tens of thousands fewer women were incarcerated in the U.S. between 2019 and 2020 due to COVID-19, but as prison populations creep back to pre-pandemic norms, more children are being separated from their mothers, putting them at greater risk of health and behavioral problems, and making them vulnerable to abuse and displacement. Black and Hispanic women are more likely to be imprisoned than their white counterparts and are disproportionately affected by family separation due to incarceration. Rare programs like the Reunification Ride, a donation-dependent initiative that buses prisoners’ family members from Chicago to Illinois’ largest women’s prison every month so they can spend time with their mothers and grandmothers, are a crucial lifeline for families, prisoners say. SENT: 1,140 words, photos, video, audio.

RETAILERS-PRIDE MONTH — Dozens of big companies from Delta and Coca-Cola to Walmart are sponsoring LGBTQ+ Pride events and displaying racks of Pride-themed merchandise. But this year, the rainbow has lost some shine. Longtime Pride sponsors like Bud Light and Target have come under attack by conservatives for their LGBTQ-friendly marketing. Calls to boycott Kohl’s, Lego and Southwest Airlines for their LGBTQ-friendly marketing have also popped up in recent days. Nonetheless, many big companies are still backing Pride celebrations. Some say they want to support their LGBTQ+ employees. They also don’t want to turn their back on a population with significant spending power. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

IMMIGRATION-MIGRANT FLIGHTS — Florida appears to have arranged for a group of South American migrants to be transported from Texas to California and dropped off in Sacramento. That’s according to California’s attorney general, Rob Bonta. Sixteen Colombian and Venezuelan migrants showed up outside of the Roman Catholic Church diocese’s headquarters in Sacramento on Friday. Bonta says he’s looking into whether any crimes may have been committed in what could be the latest group to have been moved from a Republican-led state to one led by Democrats. California officials say the migrants were transported from Texas to New Mexico and then flown by charter plane to California’s capital. SENT: 580 words, photos, audio.

____

____________________

_____________________

