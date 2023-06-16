On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 6/16/2023

The Associated Press
June 16, 2023 4:27 pm
Wall Street closed out its best week since March on a quiet note.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Friday after wobbling up and down through the day. The benchmark index still marked its fifth straight winning week, its longest such streak since November 2021. It’s also near its highest level since April 2022.

The Dow and the Nasdaq composite fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 3.77%. Humana dropped 3.9%...

The Dow and the Nasdaq composite fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 3.77%. Humana dropped 3.9% after becoming the latest health insurer to warn about rising costs because of pent-up demand for medical services.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.25 points, or 0.4%, to 4,409.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 108.94 points, or 0.3%, to 34,299.12.

The Nasdaq composite fell 93.25 points, or 0.7% to 13,689.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.81 points, or 0.7%, to 1,875.47.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 110.73 points, or 2.6%.

The Dow is up 422.34 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 430.43 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 9.76 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 570.09 points, or 14.8%.

The Dow is up 1,151.87 points, or 3.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,223.09 points, or 30.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 114.22 points, or 6.5%.

