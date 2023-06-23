On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 6/23/2023

The Associated Press
June 23, 2023 4:26 pm
< a min read
      

Another drop for stocks helped drag Wall Street to its first losing week in the last six.

The S&P 500 closed 0.8% lower Friday, pulling back further from last week when it reached its highest level in more than a year. The Dow and the Nasdaq composite also fell.

Stock markets abroad also fell after a preliminary report indicated Europe’s economy appears to be weaker than expected. The disappointing data added to this...

READ MORE

Another drop for stocks helped drag Wall Street to its first losing week in the last six.

The S&P 500 closed 0.8% lower Friday, pulling back further from last week when it reached its highest level in more than a year. The Dow and the Nasdaq composite also fell.

Stock markets abroad also fell after a preliminary report indicated Europe’s economy appears to be weaker than expected. The disappointing data added to this week’s hesitance in markets following more increases in interest rates by central banks around the world. Treasury yields sank as investors sought safer places for their money.

On Friday:

        Insight by Verizon: Data center optimization efforts paved the way for cloud adoption and hybrid evolution across government. Pick up insights and lessons learned from cloud leaders at DHS, GSA, NOAA and SEC in our new Executive Briefing.

The S&P 500 fell 33.56 points, or 0.8%, to 4,348.33.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 219.28 points, or 0.6%, to 33,727.43.

The Nasdaq composite fell 138.09 points, or 1% to 13,492.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 26.54 points, or 1.4%, to 1,821.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 61.26 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is down 571.69 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 197.06 points, or 1.4%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is down 53.83 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 508.83 points, or 13.3%.

The Dow is up 580.18 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,026.03 points, or 28.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 60.39 points, or 3.4%.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|29 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
6|29 Tuning Technical Capabilities to Meet...
6|29 From the Front Lines to Leadership: How...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories