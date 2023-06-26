On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/26/2023

The Associated Press
June 26, 2023 4:31 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks drifted lower as Wall Street’s pullback from its recent rally carried into a second week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Monday. The index remains close to its highest level in a year. Tech stocks were the heaviest weights on the market and helped drag the Nasdaq to a loss of 1.2%. The Dow slipped 12 points, less than 0.1%.

This week does not have many economic or earnings reports that could help...

READ MORE

Stocks drifted lower as Wall Street’s pullback from its recent rally carried into a second week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Monday. The index remains close to its highest level in a year. Tech stocks were the heaviest weights on the market and helped drag the Nasdaq to a loss of 1.2%. The Dow slipped 12 points, less than 0.1%.

This week does not have many economic or earnings reports that could help answer the main question facing markets: Will the economy be able to avoid a painful recession after global central banks hiked interest rates at a blistering pace to fight inflation?

On Monday:

        Insight by Optum Serve: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin and agency and industry leaders will discuss what opportunities and resources are available for veterans and how employers can better meet the needs of veterans.

The S&P 500 fell 19.51 points, or 0.4%, to 4,328.82.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.72 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,714.71.

The Nasdaq composite fell 156.74 points, or 1.2% to 13,335.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.63 points, or 0.1%, to 1,823.26.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 489.32 points, or 12.7%.

The Dow is up 567.46 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,869.30 points, or 27.4%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 62.01 points, or 3.5%.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News