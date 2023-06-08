On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 6/8/2023

The Associated Press
June 8, 2023 4:15 pm
Stocks rose just enough for Wall Street to barrel into a new bull market Thursday as the S&P 500 keeps rallying off its low from last autumn.

The index rose 0.6% to carry it 20% above a bottom hit in October. That means Wall Street’s main measure of health has climbed out of a painful bear market, which saw it drop just over 25% over roughly nine months. That’s shorter than a typical bear market, and it also resulted in a shallower loss than average.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 26.41 points, or 0.6%, to 4,293.93.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 168.59 points, or 0.5%, to 33,833.61.

The Nasdaq composite rose 133.63 points, or 1% to 13,238.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.67 points, or 0.4%, to 1,880.78.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 11.56 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 70.85 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 2.24 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 49.87 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 454.43 points, or 11.8%.

The Dow is up 686.36 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,772.04 points, or 26.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 119.53 points, or 6.8%.

