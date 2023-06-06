On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 6/6/2023

The Associated Press
June 6, 2023 4:18 pm
Stocks drifted on Wall Street amid a vacuum of market-moving data.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 10 points while the Nasdaq added 0.4%. Banks were some of the bigger gainers, recovering from their struggles earlier this year after high interest rates helped cause several high-profile failures.

The cryptocurrency world took another hit after U.S. regulators accused the Coinbase crypto trading platform of operating as an...

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 10.06 points, or 0.2%, to 4,283.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.42 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,573.28.

The Nasdaq composite rose 46.99 points, or 0.4% to 13,276.42.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 48.69 points, or 2.7%, to 1,855.40.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 1.48 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 189.48 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 35.65 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 24.49 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 444.35 points, or 11.6%.

The Dow is up 426.03 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,809.94 points, or 26.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 94.15 points, or 5.3%.

Top Stories