On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 6/14/2023

The Associated Press
June 14, 2023 4:15 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks swung to a mixed close on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve hinted it may raise interest rates two more times this year.

The S&P 500 ended less than 0.1% higher Wednesday after pinballing from a modest gain before the Fed’s announcement to a modest loss just after. The Dow fell 232 points, and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

The Fed said it would hold rates steady to give more time to see...

READ MORE

Stocks swung to a mixed close on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve hinted it may raise interest rates two more times this year.

The S&P 500 ended less than 0.1% higher Wednesday after pinballing from a modest gain before the Fed’s announcement to a modest loss just after. The Dow fell 232 points, and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

The Fed said it would hold rates steady to give more time to see how its fusillade of hikes over the last 15 months is affecting the economy. At the same time, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said underlying trends in inflation are not improving fast enough.

On Wednesday:

        Insight by ExtraHop: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Kurt DelBene from the Department of Veterans Affairs will dive into zero trust and the future of training and automation at the VA. In addition, Tom Roeh from ExtraHop will provide an industry perspective.

The S&P 500 rose 3.58 points, or 0.1%, to 4,372.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 232.79 points, or 0.7%, to 33,979.33.

The Nasdaq composite rose 53.16 points, or 0.4% to 13,626.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 22.24 points, or 1.2%, to 1,874.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 73.73 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 102.55 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 367.33 points, or 2.8%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 8.39 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 533.09 points, or 13.9%.

The Dow is up 832.08 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,159.99 points, or 30.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 112.85 points, or 6.4%.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|20 Government Contract Pricing Summit
6|20 Enhance Developer Productivity with...
6|20 Reporting 101
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories