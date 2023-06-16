Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Balanced Fund 15765.94 – .27 + 1.35 + 7.65
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2138.55 – .18 + .44 + 4.15
Emerging Markets 374.27 – .04 + 2.67 + 11.24
Equity Income Fund 17482.07 – .34 + 1.96 + 3.81
GNMA 715.74 – .24 + .20 + 3.17
General Municipal Debt 1422.04 – .04 + .20 + 3.85
Gold Fund 341.19 + .90 – .34 + 6.32
High Current Yield 2502.95 + .20 + .64 + 7.02
High Yield Municipal 672.67 + .11 + .50 + 4.57
International Fund 2366.96 – .09 + 2.75 + 13.24
Science and Technology Fund 4756.49 – .74 + 3.28 + 30.57
Short Investment Grade 385.46 – .07 + .02 + 2.90
Short Municipal 193.01 + .04 + .07 + 1.88
US Government 646.76 – .29 + .06 + 2.42
