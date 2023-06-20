Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Balanced Fund 15662.93 – .38 + .25 + 6.95
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2121.47 + .24 – .52 + 3.32
Emerging Markets 368.17 – 1.61 + .56 + 9.43
Equity Income Fund 17255.12 – .89 + .29 + 2.46
GNMA 708.97 + .05 – .99 + 2.19
General Municipal Debt 1412.26 + .20 – .53 + 3.14
Gold Fund 330.31 – 3.16 – 3.55 + 2.93
High Current Yield 2490.82 + .09 + .11 + 5.04
High Yield Municipal 666.01 + .26 – .56 + 3.54
International Fund 2335.50 – 1.34 + .75 + 11.73
Science and Technology Fund 4733.56 – .47 + .86 + 29.95
Short Investment Grade 382.21 + .11 – .93 + 2.03
Short Municipal 191.88 + .06 – .55 + 1.28
US Government 642.15 + .09 – .81 + 1.69
