On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press
June 22, 2023 6:47 pm
< a min read
      

Balanced Fund 15616.96 – .18 – .07 + 6.64

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2111.81 – .62 + .26 + 2.85

Emerging Markets 366.29 – .27 – 1.26 + 8.87

Equity Income Fund 17242.14 – .39 + .17 + 2.38

        Federal News Network's...

READ MORE

Balanced Fund 15616.96 – .18 – .07 + 6.64

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2111.81 – .62 + .26 + 2.85

Emerging Markets 366.29 – .27 – 1.26 + 8.87

Equity Income Fund 17242.14 – .39 + .17 + 2.38

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

GNMA 706.35 – .50 + .11 + 1.82

General Municipal Debt 1413.40 – .03 + .34 + 3.22

Gold Fund 327.47 – .85 – 3.13 + 2.04

High Current Yield 2475.69 – .23 – .24 + 4.41

High Yield Municipal 666.86 + .09 + .59 + 3.67

International Fund 2325.70 – .44 – .92 + 11.26

Science and Technology Fund 4704.59 + .73 – 1.09 + 29.15

Short Investment Grade 381.71 – .11 + .07 + 1.90

        Read more: Business News

Short Municipal 191.95 + .04 + .14 + 1.32

US Government 640.20 – .57 + .13 + 1.38

-0-

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|28 Hurlburt Field Tech Expo
6|28 2023 June Space Coast Networking Event
6|28 Building the Digital Experience: The...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories