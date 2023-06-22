Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Balanced Fund 15616.96 – .18 – .07 + 6.64
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2111.81 – .62 + .26 + 2.85
Emerging Markets 366.29 – .27 – 1.26 + 8.87
Equity Income Fund 17242.14 – .39 + .17 + 2.38
GNMA 706.35 – .50 + .11 + 1.82
General Municipal Debt 1413.40 – .03 + .34 + 3.22
Gold Fund 327.47 – .85 – 3.13 + 2.04
High Current Yield 2475.69 – .23 – .24 + 4.41
High Yield Municipal 666.86 + .09 + .59 + 3.67
International Fund 2325.70 – .44 – .92 + 11.26
Science and Technology Fund 4704.59 + .73 – 1.09 + 29.15
Short Investment Grade 381.71 – .11 + .07 + 1.90
Short Municipal 191.95 + .04 + .14 + 1.32
US Government 640.20 – .57 + .13 + 1.38
