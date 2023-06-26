Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Balanced Fund 15550.76 – .01 – 1.09 + 6.18
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2122.80 + .17 + .30 + 3.38
Emerging Markets 362.31 + .17 – 3.17 + 7.69
Equity Income Fund 17152.36 + .09 – 1.48 + 1.85
GNMA 710.36 + .21 + .25 + 2.40
General Municipal Debt 1415.33 + .02 + .41 + 3.36
Gold Fund 327.18 + .48 – 4.08 + 1.95
High Current Yield 2472.31 – .65 + 5.71
High Yield Municipal 668.68 + .18 + .66 + 3.95
International Fund 2294.96 – .02 – 3.05 + 9.79
Science and Technology Fund 4615.55 – 1.25 – 2.95 + 26.71
Short Investment Grade 382.35 + .07 + .15 + 2.07
Short Municipal 192.06 + .05 + .15 + 1.37
US Government 643.53 + .13 + .31 + 1.91
