Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Balanced Fund 15629.97 + .50 – .22 + 6.73
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2119.71 – .15 – .16 + 3.23
Emerging Markets 365.22 + .95 – .96 + 8.55
Equity Income Fund 17290.33 + .62 – .13 + 2.67
GNMA 709.39 – .13 + .05 + 2.26
General Municipal Debt 1414.81 – .07 + .14 + 3.32
Gold Fund 325.47 – .83 – 1.72 + 1.42
High Current Yield 2477.49 + .19 – .39 + 5.93
High Yield Municipal 666.27 – .23 + .10 + 3.58
International Fund 2312.55 + .74 – .99 + 10.64
Science and Technology Fund 4708.03 + 2.16 – .54 + 29.24
Short Investment Grade 381.93 – .12 – .06 + 1.96
Short Municipal 192.12 + .06 + .14 + 1.40
US Government 642.63 – .16 – .05 + 1.77
