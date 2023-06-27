On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press
June 27, 2023 6:40 pm
< a min read
      

Balanced Fund 15629.97 + .50 – .22 + 6.73

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2119.71 – .15 – .16 + 3.23

Emerging Markets 365.22 + .95 – .96 + 8.55

Equity Income Fund 17290.33 + .62 – .13 + 2.67

        Insight by Optum...

READ MORE

Balanced Fund 15629.97 + .50 – .22 + 6.73

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2119.71 – .15 – .16 + 3.23

Emerging Markets 365.22 + .95 – .96 + 8.55

Equity Income Fund 17290.33 + .62 – .13 + 2.67

        Insight by Verizon: Data center optimization efforts paved the way for cloud adoption and hybrid evolution across government. Pick up insights and lessons learned from cloud leaders at DHS, GSA, NOAA and SEC in our new Executive Briefing.

GNMA 709.39 – .13 + .05 + 2.26

General Municipal Debt 1414.81 – .07 + .14 + 3.32

Gold Fund 325.47 – .83 – 1.72 + 1.42

High Current Yield 2477.49 + .19 – .39 + 5.93

High Yield Municipal 666.27 – .23 + .10 + 3.58

International Fund 2312.55 + .74 – .99 + 10.64

Science and Technology Fund 4708.03 + 2.16 – .54 + 29.24

Short Investment Grade 381.93 – .12 – .06 + 1.96

        Read more: Business News

Short Municipal 192.12 + .06 + .14 + 1.40

US Government 642.63 – .16 – .05 + 1.77

-0-

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News