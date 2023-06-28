Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Balanced Fund 15638.06 + .03 – .05 + 6.78
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2126.71 + .35 + .08 + 3.57
Emerging Markets 363.58 – .43 – 1.00 + 8.07
Equity Income Fund 17240.89 – .29 – .40 + 2.37
Balanced Fund 15638.06 + .03 – .05 + 6.78
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2126.71 + .35 + .08 + 3.57
Emerging Markets 363.58 – .43 – 1.00 + 8.07
Equity Income Fund 17240.89 – .29 – .40 + 2.37
GNMA 710.89 + .21 + .14 + 2.47
General Municipal Debt 1415.38 + .11 + 3.37
Gold Fund 321.06 – 1.36 – 2.79 + .04
High Current Yield 2483.00 + .22 + .06 + 6.16
High Yield Municipal 666.08 + .01 – .03 + 3.55
International Fund 2315.70 + .12 – .86 + 10.79
Science and Technology Fund 4702.90 – .11 + .69 + 29.10
Short Investment Grade 382.28 + .08 + .04 + 2.05
Short Municipal 192.11 + .01 + .12 + 1.40
US Government 643.92 + .28 + .01 + 1.97
-0-
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.