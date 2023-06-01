Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

On Air:
The Associated Press
June 1, 2023 7:15 pm
Balanced Fund 15343.38 + .59 + 1.35 + 4.77

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2118.65 + .32 + 1.19 + 3.18

Emerging Markets 352.93 + 1.21 + .70 + 4.90

Equity Income Fund 16680.05 + .45 + .06 – .96

GNMA 710.67 + .17 + .93 + 2.44

General Municipal Debt 1404.13 + .32 + 1.03 + 2.54

Gold Fund 348.78 + 3.13 + 2.62 + 8.68

High Current Yield 2426.39 + .43 + .73 + 3.75

High Yield Municipal 660.86 + .39 + 1.29 + 2.74

International Fund 2270.69 + 1.43 + .47 + 8.63

Science and Technology Fund 4558.93 + 1.36 + 6.53 + 25.15

Short Investment Grade 382.52 + .11 + .27 + 2.11

Short Municipal 191.38 + .11 + .31 + 1.02

US Government 644.32 + .01 + .76 + 2.04

