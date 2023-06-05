On Air:
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press
June 5, 2023 8:12 pm
Balanced Fund 15438.85 – .16 + 1.11 + 5.42

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2109.12 – .05 + .84 + 2.72

Emerging Markets 358.40 – .14 + .77 + 6.53

Equity Income Fund 16908.04 – .64 + .70 + .40

GNMA 707.01 + .94 + 1.91

General Municipal Debt 1405.70 + .03 + 1.15 + 2.66

Gold Fund 345.95 – .01 + 2.98 + 7.80

High Current Yield 2437.88 + .17 + 1.30 + 4.24

High Yield Municipal 661.84 + .13 + 1.46 + 2.89

International Fund 2292.40 – .22 + .49 + 9.67

Science and Technology Fund 4594.67 – .72 + .78 + 26.13

Short Investment Grade 382.08 + .06 + .43 + 2.00

Short Municipal 191.48 + .05 + .36 + 1.07

US Government 640.92 – .10 + .63 + 1.50

Top Stories