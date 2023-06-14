On Air: Congressional Baseball Game
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press
June 14, 2023 6:40 pm
< a min read
      

Balanced Fund 15680.50 + .42 + 1.49 + 7.07

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2126.19 + 1.21 + 1.29 + 3.55

Emerging Markets 370.82 + .43 + 2.74 + 10.22

Equity Income Fund 17284.55 – .07 + 1.10 + 2.63

        Federal News Network's...

READ MORE

Balanced Fund 15680.50 + .42 + 1.49 + 7.07

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2126.19 + 1.21 + 1.29 + 3.55

Emerging Markets 370.82 + .43 + 2.74 + 10.22

Equity Income Fund 17284.55 – .07 + 1.10 + 2.63

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

GNMA 712.58 + .97 + 1.03 + 2.71

General Municipal Debt 1420.87 + .95 + 1.08 + 3.77

Gold Fund 337.71 – .45 – 1.11 + 5.23

High Current Yield 2495.87 + 1.99 + 2.44 + 6.72

High Yield Municipal 671.33 + 1.38 + 1.58 + 4.36

International Fund 2347.76 + .46 + 2.55 + 12.32

Science and Technology Fund 4764.13 + .56 + 4.68 + 30.78

Short Investment Grade 385.16 + .95 + .90 + 2.82

        Read more: Business News

Short Municipal 192.94 + .70 + .77 + 1.84

US Government 643.57 + .81 + .71 + 1.92

-0-

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|20 Government Contract Pricing Summit
6|20 Enhance Developer Productivity with...
6|20 Reporting 101
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories