Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Balanced Fund 15809.59 + .89 + 1.57 + 7.95
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2140.07 + .90 + .32 + 4.22
Emerging Markets 374.43 + .92 + 3.28 + 11.29
Equity Income Fund 17481.29 + .69 + 1.84 + 3.80
GNMA 717.36 + .64 + .21 + 3.40
General Municipal Debt 1421.87 + .06 + .23 + 3.84
Gold Fund 338.15 – 1.76 + 5.37
High Current Yield 2502.43 + .40 + .73 + 7.00
High Yield Municipal 672.54 + .25 + .51 + 4.55
International Fund 2369.34 + .97 + 2.70 + 13.35
Science and Technology Fund 4791.82 + .73 + 4.23 + 31.54
Short Investment Grade 385.91 + .17 + .01 + 3.02
Short Municipal 192.98 + .06 + .07 + 1.86
US Government 647.24 + .41 – .09 + 2.50
