On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

LGBTQ+ Milwaukee supervisor says man called him a gay slur, then punched him in the face at a mall

The Associated Press
June 16, 2023 5:29 pm
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee County’s first openly LGBTQ+ county supervisor says an assailant called him a gay slur and then punched him in the face this week at a suburban mall.

Supervisor Peter Burgelis was struck in the face while inside a store at the Mayfair Mall on Monday, news outlets reported, citing Wauwatosa police.

The attack happened after a dispute in the parking lot, police said Friday. Officers said the suspect left before they...

READ MORE

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee County’s first openly LGBTQ+ county supervisor says an assailant called him a gay slur and then punched him in the face this week at a suburban mall.

Supervisor Peter Burgelis was struck in the face while inside a store at the Mayfair Mall on Monday, news outlets reported, citing Wauwatosa police.

The attack happened after a dispute in the parking lot, police said Friday. Officers said the suspect left before they arrived at the scene but they have identified a person of interest.

Burgelis told WTMJ-TV that he went to a hospital after the attack and will have surgery on his jaw.

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

“I will never be silenced, nor will I allow this act of violence to detract from our ongoing efforts to secure acceptance and equality for the LGBTQ+ community,” Burgelis said in a written statement. “If anything, this assault serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive challenges we continue to face.”

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|22 Corporate Gray Virtual...
6|22 Network Monitoring & Analytics for...
6|22 AWS Immersion Day: Brought to you by...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories