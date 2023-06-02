Lululemon, Five Below rise; Guidewire Software, PagerDuty fall

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $37.09 to $365.44.

The athletic apparel maker raised its profit forecast for the year.

MongoDB Inc., up $82.34 to $376.30.

The database platform reported strong first-quarter financial results and raised its profit forecast.

Samsara Inc., up $5.30 to $24.31.

The maker of cloud-based vehicle fleet management software raised its earnings and revenue forecasts.

Five Below Inc., up $13.20 to $182.55.

The discount retailer’s first-quarter profit beat analysts’ forecasts.

Guidewire Software Inc., down $11.95 to $70.89.

The provider of software to the insurance industry trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

SentinelOne Inc., down $7.28 to $13.44.

The cybersecurity provider gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

PagerDuty Inc., down $4.75 to $23.

The software developer cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Devon Energy Corp., up $1.75 to $48.53.

Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

