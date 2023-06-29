On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
McCormick: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
June 29, 2023 6:37 am
< a min read
      

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $152.1 million.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The spices...

The spices and seasonings company posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

McCormick expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.65 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKC

Top Stories